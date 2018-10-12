Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The project is financing the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of medical facilities of the "Diakonessenhuis hospital" to improve the quality of the medical services provided, thus maintaining the hospital competitive in the region. In details, the investment programme, to be made in the period 2018 - 2022 consists of: (i) New construction and rehabilitation works in existing locations of Utrecht and Zeist; (ii) Acquisition of medical and non-medical equipment; and (iii) Implementation of a new Electronic Medical Record.
In view of an integrated territorial development, the upgraded hospital facilities will make health services more efficient, enhance the patient experience and facilitate the integration of highly complex medical care for the region. The project is expected to bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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