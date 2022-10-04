CELTIC INTERCONNECTOR

The Project is fundamental in the path to decarbonisation of the Island of Ireland. It addresses significant market failures (in particular incomplete markets/imperfect competition, i.e. no direct physical link to mainland Europe) and leads to excellent economic and social benefits. The quality of the Project is also reflected in its robust governance. The Project has a strong policy contribution in that it represents the first interconnector between Ireland and another EU Member State after Brexit. This assists progression towards national and EU climate and energy targets. The sponsors have requested for the Bank to be a cornerstone lender in order to contribute to the long-term financing required by this type of asset, while also mitigating the financial burden on electricity consumers. The EIB contribution also translates into support in raising complementary funds by reassuring other stakeholders that the project is of high quality and its structure appropriate.