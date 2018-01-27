UZBEKISTAN WATER FRAMEWORK LOAN

One of the most important and imminent bottlenecks for the Uzbekistan economy is water supply. The project aims at relieving constraints on water supply by improving the quality of water and enhancing the coverage and efficiency of wastewater networks. The ultimate aim of the project is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals number 6 (water and sanitation for all) and number 13 (climate action). The project will also contribute to EU objectives included in the Regional Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2014-2020 for Central Asia as well as the EU's bilateral cooperation programme which is seeking to improve drinking water supply and sanitation in Uzbekistan. Furthermore, the investments are in line with the Government's "Program for the Comprehensive Development and Modernization of Water Supply and Sewerage Systems, 2017-2021" , as they aim at improving access to drinking water and sanitation. The schemes will have a positive socio-economic impact in the cities and improve the quality of life for the citizens.