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WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
27.834.108,99 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 27.834.108,99 €
Stadtentwicklung : 27.834.108,99 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/09/2018 : 13.873.153,13 €
22/11/2019 : 13.960.955,86 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen für die Revitalisierung der ehemaligen Bergbaustadt Wałbrzych

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Mai 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/09/2018
20180047
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
CITY OF WALBRZYCH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 120 million (EUR 28 million)
PLN 245 million (EUR 57 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed project is a framework loan to co-finance investments identified by the promoter and contributing to the Sustainable Development Strategy of the city of Walbrzych in Poland by 2020. Eligible schemes will involve investments in urban renewal, energy efficiency, roads and social housing. Walbrzych's revitalisation efforts are guided by the city's Revitalisation Plan 2016-2025. Additionally, the revitalisation of the social housing stock is supported by a special pilot programme from the Polish Ministry of Development. Walbrzych along with Lodz and Bytom were identified as areas requiring special attention and - due to social and economic problems - additional governmental support.

This project will revitalise urban areas in Walbrzych, promote sustainable urban development using energy-efficient measures and reduce energy consumption.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The schemes implemented under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by improving the road network and favouring public transport. Some of the schemes may, however fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Bird Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen für die Revitalisierung der ehemaligen Bergbaustadt Wałbrzych

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Aug 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84475843
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180047
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86438115
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20180047
Letzte Aktualisierung
21 Sep 2018
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Datenblätter
WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen für die Revitalisierung der ehemaligen Bergbaustadt Wałbrzych

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB-Darlehen für die Revitalisierung der ehemaligen Bergbaustadt Wałbrzych
Andere Links
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION
Related EFSI register
21/09/2018 - WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION

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