WALBRZYCH URBAN REVITALIZATION

The schemes implemented under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment, by reducing energy consumption, promoting sustainable urban development, and reducing emissions from car use by improving the road network and favouring public transport. Some of the schemes may, however fall under Annex I or Annex II of the 2011/92/EU Directive, or be located in areas forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Bird Directive 79/409/EEC). The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.