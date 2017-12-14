KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE

Übersicht
The project consists of the construction of a second tunnel tube, located on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), connecting the A2 motorway in Slovenia with the A11 motorway in Austria. The current single-tube tunnel with two-way traffic does not meet the minimum safety requirements for tunnels in the TEN-T. The construction of a second tunnel tube, combined with the comprehensive renovation of the existing tunnel tube, will ensure that the mandatory safety requirements under Directive 2004/54/EC are met. The project is also expected to improve traffic flow on the network connecting Central Europe with the Balkans.
The project will lead to increased safety standards, in line with EU requirements, and in turn to a reduced likelihood of traffic accidents as well as to reduced waiting times for domestic and cross-country traffic, often significant due to frequent queues on both sides.
The project is expected to have a positive impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and pollutants (Nitrogen Oxide - NOx, hydrocarbons and dusts) emitted in the air by queuing vehicles. With regards to the excavation material, landfills have been identified and relevant approvals have been obtained or approval is in progress. The impact is otherwise deemed as minor or moderate (as to e.g. underground water or dust in the air during the construction period) and relevant mitigation measures are foreseen.
The public procurement tender for the project was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 14.12.2017 under the number: 2017 / S 240-497526. The Bank will confirm during the appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC, Directive 2014/24, and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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