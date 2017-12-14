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KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
90.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Slowenien : 90.000.000 €
Verkehr : 90.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
13/02/2020 : 90.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowenien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - Karawankentunnel wird mit EIB-Darlehen von 90 Millionen Euro ausgebaut – Reisen in Europa wird sicherer und bequemer

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Mai 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 13/02/2020
20170985
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
DRUZBA ZA AVTOCESTE V REPUBLIKI SLOVENIJI DD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 90 million
EUR 202 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of a second tunnel tube, located on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), connecting the A2 motorway in Slovenia with the A11 motorway in Austria. The current single-tube tunnel with two-way traffic does not meet the minimum safety requirements for tunnels in the TEN-T. The construction of a second tunnel tube, combined with the comprehensive renovation of the existing tunnel tube, will ensure that the mandatory safety requirements under Directive 2004/54/EC are met. The project is also expected to improve traffic flow on the network connecting Central Europe with the Balkans.

The project will lead to increased safety standards, in line with EU requirements, and in turn to a reduced likelihood of traffic accidents as well as to reduced waiting times for domestic and cross-country traffic, often significant due to frequent queues on both sides.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to have a positive impact by reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) and pollutants (Nitrogen Oxide - NOx, hydrocarbons and dusts) emitted in the air by queuing vehicles. With regards to the excavation material, landfills have been identified and relevant approvals have been obtained or approval is in progress. The impact is otherwise deemed as minor or moderate (as to e.g. underground water or dust in the air during the construction period) and relevant mitigation measures are foreseen.

The public procurement tender for the project was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 14.12.2017 under the number: 2017 / S 240-497526. The Bank will confirm during the appraisal that the project has been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC, Directive 2014/24, and Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowenien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - Karawankentunnel wird mit EIB-Darlehen von 90 Millionen Euro ausgebaut – Reisen in Europa wird sicherer und bequemer

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82523553
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170985
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Feb 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88670576
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170985
Letzte Aktualisierung
8 Feb 2019
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Länder
Slowenien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Andere Links
Übersicht
KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Datenblätter
KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowenien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - Karawankentunnel wird mit EIB-Darlehen von 90 Millionen Euro ausgebaut – Reisen in Europa wird sicherer und bequemer

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Slowenien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - Karawankentunnel wird mit EIB-Darlehen von 90 Millionen Euro ausgebaut – Reisen in Europa wird sicherer und bequemer
Andere Links
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE
Related EFSI register
08/02/2019 - KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE

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