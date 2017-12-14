KARAVANKE TUNNEL SAFETY UPGRADE

The project consists of the construction of a second tunnel tube, located on the comprehensive Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), connecting the A2 motorway in Slovenia with the A11 motorway in Austria. The current single-tube tunnel with two-way traffic does not meet the minimum safety requirements for tunnels in the TEN-T. The construction of a second tunnel tube, combined with the comprehensive renovation of the existing tunnel tube, will ensure that the mandatory safety requirements under Directive 2004/54/EC are met. The project is also expected to improve traffic flow on the network connecting Central Europe with the Balkans.