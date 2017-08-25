POZNAN MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

The project aims to increase the educational, scientific and clinical potential of the Medical University in Poznan (UMP) by the design, construction and equipment of i) the Medical Simulations Centre, ii) the new seat of the Faculty of Pharmacy, iii) the extension and modernisation of the Heliodor Swiecicki University Hospital (emergency ward) and the Przemienienie Panskie Hospital (ophthalmic ward). Both hospitals are fully owned by the Medical University in Poznan and both are part of the Hospital Network. The project will help to modernise the curricula for undergraduate medical, pharmacy and health sciences students using top notch simulations' technology. The Medical Simulations Centre will also host, besides simulations units, departments of medical informatics, biostatistics and medicine of catastrophes. The new building of the faculty of pharmacy will host scientific laboratories of the Centre of Innovative Pharmaceutical Technologies as well as didactic premises. The construction of the new premises will add to intensification of scientific activities at UMP. The project is located in Poznan, Wielkopolskie voievodship, which is a convergence area.