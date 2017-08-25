Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
The project involves the design, construction and equipment of a new state-of-the-art medical simulations centre at the Poznan Medical University. The project also includes the construction of the new building for the Faculty of Pharmacy and extension and rehabilitation of two university hospitals.
The project aims to increase the educational, scientific and clinical potential of the Medical University in Poznan (UMP) by the design, construction and equipment of i) the Medical Simulations Centre, ii) the new seat of the Faculty of Pharmacy, iii) the extension and modernisation of the Heliodor Swiecicki University Hospital (emergency ward) and the Przemienienie Panskie Hospital (ophthalmic ward). Both hospitals are fully owned by the Medical University in Poznan and both are part of the Hospital Network. The project will help to modernise the curricula for undergraduate medical, pharmacy and health sciences students using top notch simulations' technology. The Medical Simulations Centre will also host, besides simulations units, departments of medical informatics, biostatistics and medicine of catastrophes. The new building of the faculty of pharmacy will host scientific laboratories of the Centre of Innovative Pharmaceutical Technologies as well as didactic premises. The construction of the new premises will add to intensification of scientific activities at UMP. The project is located in Poznan, Wielkopolskie voievodship, which is a convergence area.
The project comprises the construction of academic buildings and medical facilities. These types of projects are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during the appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as medical training and healthcare are elements of social cohesion and economic development.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.