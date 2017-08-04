Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
167.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 167.500.000 €
Industrie : 167.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 17.500.000 €
20/08/2024 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EU und Sibanye-Stillwater stärken EU-Zugang zu Batteriematerialien mit 150 Mio. Euro für Lithiumprojekt Keliber

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/08/2024
20170804
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
KELIBER OY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 270 million
EUR 723 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

Mining and production of battery grade lithium (Li) hydroxide. The project comprises the successive development and mining of several Li-mineral ore mines, a concentrator plant to produce an ore concentrate and an innovative first-of-a-kind hydro-metallurgical processing plant to produce battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) with a nominal capacity of 15 kt/a.

The product is intended as a high-grade lithium hydroxide mainly for the Li-ion battery cell manufacturing industry in Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The project will implement the first integrated high purity, battery grade Li hydroxide (LiOH) manufacturing facility in Europe, including mines, concentration and final refining. Moreover, it will be the first deployment at commercial scale of an innovative and breakthrough process for LiOH manufacturing that has a reduced environmental and carbon footprint compared to the existing predominant manufacturers. Lithium is a critical raw material due to its supply risk and economic importance for the EU and the transition in energy and transport.

The project addresses the several market failures. Imperfect competition is present in the field of the battery manufacturing supply chain, mainly served by dominant non-EU LiOH and Lithium Carbonate (LiCO) manufacturers. As well, imperfect and asymmetric information affects the Project, as the promoter is investing in innovative technology competing with established companies and technologies.

Along its positive environmental and climate externalities the project will support innovation in the battery supply chain and processing of critical raw materials and hence as well generate positive knowledge externalities. EIB is providing a substantial amount of senior financing to the Project, with a catalytic role, expected to crowd in other financiers. With the EIB participation, the Promoter will be able to diversify its funding sources and likely improve its financing conditions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns capital investments for the mining of lithium-rich rock deposits and for the processing into high purity lithium hydroxide, falling under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
11/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EU und Sibanye-Stillwater stärken EU-Zugang zu Batteriematerialien mit 150 Mio. Euro für Lithiumprojekt Keliber

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2024
Sprache
Finnisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169356641
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170804
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
215574917
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170804
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Andere Links
Übersicht
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Datenblätter
KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EU und Sibanye-Stillwater stärken EU-Zugang zu Batteriematerialien mit 150 Mio. Euro für Lithiumprojekt Keliber

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Finnland: EU und Sibanye-Stillwater stärken EU-Zugang zu Batteriematerialien mit 150 Mio. Euro für Lithiumprojekt Keliber
Andere Links
Related public register
12/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION
Related public register
11/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KELIBER BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM PRODUCTION

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen