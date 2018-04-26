CDP ITALIAN REGIONS DE-LINKED RISK SHARING

The proposed operation consists of a de-linked unfunded risk-sharing instrument with CDP to cover up to 50% of the credit risk associated with an existing CDP loan portfolio, composed of three loans vis-à-vis the Italian Regions of Lazio, Piemonte and Sicilia. The main objective of the proposed operation is to enable and incentivise CDP to grant new loans in favour of the public sector in Italy, allowing more Italian regions and local authorities to benefit from EIB support, through an experienced partner such as CDP. The proposed operation would be the first transaction of this type with CDP targeting the public sector in Italy and falls within the context of the enhanced cooperation with national promotional banks / institutions.