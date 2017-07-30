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JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
China : 200.000.000 €
Verkehr : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/07/2019 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/07/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Environmental Impact Analysis - Offical English version
Related public register
03/07/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Official Chinese version
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Juni 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/07/2019
20170730
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
THE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF CHINA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 639 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of the Bazizui navigation hub on the Xinjiang river, one of the five major river systems in the Jiangxi province in China. The proposed project is part of a larger and more comprehensive waterborne transport infrastructure programme, involving other internal waterways projects on the Xinjiang and Ganjiang rivers. After project completion, the cargo expected to be transported in the waterway will be mainly solid bulk and general cargo.

The project will increase the capacity and efficiency of the waterborne transport system in the Jiangxi Province by increasing the river depth and extending the navigability period upstream to other important prefecture level capitals of the Jiangxi Province (Shangrao and Yingtan). By enhancing the efficiency and reducing costs associated with the waterborne transport system, the project fosters the modal shift from other more carbon-intensive types of transport, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and therefore contributing to the EIB Climate Change objectives. The economic benefits of the project stem from the transport cost reductions that can be obtained through such additional capacity and efficiency on inland navigation operations. Existing inland waterway transport users will see transport costs reduced as a result of the economies of scale made possible by the project. The cost reduction will also make inland waterway transport attractive for other cargo flows currently handled by road or rail.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

According to Chinese Environmental Protection Law, the project is classified as a "navigation-power junction" and therefore should be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Consequently, an EIA process has been undertaken according to Chinese Environmental Law. With the support of an external consultant, the promoter drafted an EIA report and undertook the associated field works and surveys during 2017. The competent authority (in this case, the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Environmental Protection) has issued approval and acceptance of the EIA report on 1st February 2018. The project does not have significant impacts in natural reserves, world cultural and natural heritage sites or other special ecologically sensitive areas.

The responsible authority for the procurement of the project is the Jiangxi Provincial Ports and Waterways Construction Investment Company (JPPWCIC), which is 100% owned by the Jiangxi Province Department of Transport. JPPWCIC is responsible not only for the procurement, construction and development of new infrastructure but also for the operation of such facilities related with the Industrial Wastewater (IWW) sector. The project is therefore considered as an operation in the public sector and the JPPWCIC needs to comply with the relevant sections of the EIB's Guide to Procurement (GtP). The JPPWCIC confirmed that the contracts to be financed by means of this operation will be procured through open or restricted tender procedures with publication in the OJEU.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/07/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Environmental Impact Analysis - Offical English version
03/07/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Official Chinese version
17/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Environmental Impact Analysis - Offical English version
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jul 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
81624605
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170730
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
China
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Official Chinese version
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jul 2018
Sprache
Chinesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84996262
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170730
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
China
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Aug 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84551561
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170730
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
China
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
251236067
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20170730
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
China
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/07/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Environmental Impact Analysis - Offical English version
Related public register
03/07/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I - Official Chinese version
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
Andere Links
Übersicht
JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I
Datenblätter
JIANGXI WATER TRANSPORT I

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