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BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE LOAN FOR SMES&MID-CAPS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Marokko : 50.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/02/2023 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Marokko: EIB Global - 50 Millionen Euro an Banque Centrale Populaire für exportorientierte KMU

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 März 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/02/2023
20170613
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE LOAN FOR SMES&MID-CAPS
BANQUE CENTRALE POPULAIRE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a bank-intermediated loan to support private sector development in Morocco.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in the country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to address the Moroccan SMEs' difficulties to access finance, in particular given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and the global negative impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. As SMEs play a vital role in Moroccan economy and make up the vast majority of firms in the country, the proposed operation would contribute to creating and safeguarding employment, including for young people, women and rural population, thanks to the good outreach of the financial intermediary to these underserved segments. The operation is an integral part of a financial package (including also a risk-sharing facility and technical assistance) which would provide SMEs in Morocco with financial and non-financial services helping them to increase their competitiveness, value added, export potential and integration with the international markets. Thus, the credit facility would be in line with the priorities of the Association Agreement between the EU and Morocco, the European Neighbourhood Policy and the Joint Communication on the renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood, which focus on achieve inclusive, resilient, sustainable and connected economies. In addition, the operation would provide the financial intermediary with a long-term financing diversifying its primarily deposit and customer current account based funding.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The EIB requires Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries of BCP loans will comply with both national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB requires Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries of BCP loans will comply with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
26 Oktober 2022
24 Februar 2023
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Marokko: EIB Global - 50 Millionen Euro an Banque Centrale Populaire für exportorientierte KMU

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Marokko: EIB Global - 50 Millionen Euro an Banque Centrale Populaire für exportorientierte KMU
Andere Links

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