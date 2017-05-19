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OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 100.000.000 €
Verkehr : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2018 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 Oktober 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2018
20170519
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
OEBB-INFRASTRUKTUR AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 313 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the modernisation and electrification of about 37.5 km of the current single track rail line between Wien-Stadlau and Marchegg, at the border between with Slovakia, which is currently used to its full capacity. The aim is to improve significantly the journey speed and reduce the bottleneck between Vienna and Bratislava and consequently, enhance the Austrian part of the Baltic-Adriatic corridor.

The project route is part of the 65km long connection between Vienna and Bratislava main train stations, including a 27km long completely straight track section. The works, which started in 2017 and will be implemented by 2023, concern the entire railway network: improvements to stations, bridges, railway junctions, establishment of double track sections, construction of buildings and signaling and telecommunication installation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is to be carried out within existing rights of way or on new alignment of twin track over short sections. The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Taking into account the size of the project and the cumulative impacts of the planned works, the project has been subject to an EIA which has been approved by the Competent Authority (decision GZ. BMVIT-820.341/0014-IV/IVVS4/2015 from December 2015). The appraisal will review the decision.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EC) interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The Bank is aware of one publication in the OJEU from September 2017 (2017/S 172-353002) for building works and one for supervisory work from February 2018 (2018/S 038-083895).

Weitere Unterlagen
20/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
84872824
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170519
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/12/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
Andere Links
Übersicht
OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN
Datenblätter
OEBB MARCHEGGER OSTBAHN

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