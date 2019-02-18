MIDWAY ALIGNMENT VAASA UMEA FERRY

The project will contribute to the development of a sustainable transport system for passengers and wheeled cargo and is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) "common interest", of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU. Furthermore, the project is in line with the EIB policy on Climate Change, falling into the category of Sustainable Transport. The project thus contributes to sustainable transport, in line with the Bank's Transport Lending Policy, as well as climate change mitigation in line with the EIB Climate Strategy. The new vessel falls outside the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to port infrastructure and compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: EU EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.