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NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
384.013.459,88 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 384.013.459,88 €
Industrie : 384.013.459,88 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2021 : 33.977.152,48 €
22/12/2021 : 51.325.033,17 €
28/07/2020 : 298.711.274,23 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related public register
28/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU-Mittel für die Akku-Gigafabrik von Northvolt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Story zum Projekt
Wenn der Wind nicht weht

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 September 2018
Projektstatus
Referenz
In Prüfung | 15/06/2018
20170359
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
NORTHVOLT AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1522 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Skellefteå, Sweden, for the design, construction, commissioning and operation of a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cell manufacturing facility with a capacity of 16 GWh. The project is structured into two components, each consisting of a block with a manufacturing capacity of 8GWh. The advanced Li-ion cells to be manufactured at the plant will be used in batteries for transport, stationary storage and industrial and consumer applications.

The objective of the project is to offer Europe the prospect of a cost-competitive Li-ion battery cells supply basis, enhancing independence from suppliers outside of the region. It aims to produce the greenest competitively priced li-ion battery cells produced in Europe. The project will seek to be competitive through the use of low-cost renewable electricity, a vertically integrated production process, and potentially locally sourced materials. Sweden is a beneficial location for the Project, for amongst other reasons, very low electricity costs from abundant renewable hydro resources and high-skilled human resources to produce high-quality products.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns capital investments for the production of lithium-ion electrodes, cells and batteries, falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental, health and safety issues including environmental and operational authorisations will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/05/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
22/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
28/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU-Mittel für die Akku-Gigafabrik von Northvolt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 May 2019
Sprache
Schwedisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
92789944
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170359
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 May 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86782734
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170359
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Mar 2020
Sprache
Schwedisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129384451
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170359
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
scoreboard - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
94184406
Thema
EFSI Gesetzliche Bestimmung
Art des Dokuments
Bewertungsmatrix
Projektnummer
20170359
Letzte Aktualisierung
25 Jun 2019
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Länder
Schweden
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related public register
28/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Andere Links
Übersicht
NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Datenblätter
NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU-Mittel für die Akku-Gigafabrik von Northvolt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Story zum Projekt
Wenn der Wind nicht weht

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Schweden: EU-Mittel für die Akku-Gigafabrik von Northvolt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sweden: European backing for Northvolt’s battery gigafactory
Story zum Projekt
Wenn der Wind nicht weht
Andere Links
Related public register
03/05/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Anläggning för tillverkning av litiumjonbatterier
Related public register
22/05/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT
Related public register
28/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - NORTHVOLT ETT -LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT - MKB Utökad anläggning för storskaligproduktion av litiumjonbatterier
Related EFSI register
25/06/2019 - NORTHVOLT ETT - LARGE SCALE BATTERY PLANT

Videos

Thumbnail: Auf dem Weg in eine CO2-arme Zukunft – die Akku-Gigafabrik von Northvolt
Auf dem Weg in eine CO2-arme Zukunft – die Akku-Gigafabrik von Northvolt
Learn more

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