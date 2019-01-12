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SKOPJE WWTP

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
147.784.283 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Nordmazedonien : 147.784.283 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 147.784.283 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2019 : 10.000.000 €
20/12/2019 : 68.000.000 €
22/03/2023 : 69.784.283 €
(*) Einschließlich 10.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND ,a 60.837.937,92 € Investment Grants vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU vergibt Investitionszuschuss von 70 Millionen Euro für größtes Umweltschutzprojekt in Nordmazedonien
Story zum Projekt
Entwicklung und Integration in Nordmazedonien
Story zum Projekt
Sauberes Wasser für Skopje

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 April 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2019
20170232
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SKOPJE WWTP
JP VODOVOD I KANALIZACIJA-SKOPJE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 148 million
EUR 196 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of a waste water treatment plant (WWTP) in Skopje, serving approximately 500 000 inhabitants.

As Skopje's wastewater is currently discharged in the Vardar river without any treatment, the project is expected to have major environmental and public health benefits. It will therefore have a substantial impact on the living conditions of the inhabitants of Skopje. In addition, the project will contribute positively to the gradual compliance of North Macedonia with all relevant environmental and water EU law and standards. As the Vardar river flows to the Hellenic Republic downstream (where its name is Axios) and reaches the sea west of Thessaloniki, the project is also expected to result in environmental benefits of a Member State.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, either by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, or by collecting and cleaning wastewater before discharging into receiving waters. As an EU candidate member state, the project will support North Macedonia's process for gradual compliance with EU standards and regulations on water, sanitation and the environment, and will provide the base for a possible accession agreement in the environmental chapter. Compliance with national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. North Macedonia is part of the international Emerald network, and procedures for compliance herewith will also be verified. The project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the national Environmental Authority in line with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
14/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SKOPJE WWTP
27/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU vergibt Investitionszuschuss von 70 Millionen Euro für größtes Umweltschutzprojekt in Nordmazedonien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89015702
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89007924
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89013042
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89012327
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89011697
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
90221189
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89013885
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89013790
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SKOPJE WWTP
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
87369885
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95597695
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89012328
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89022665
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
89023108
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20170232
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Andere Links
Übersicht
SKOPJE WWTP
Datenblätter
SKOPJE WWTP
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU vergibt Investitionszuschuss von 70 Millionen Euro für größtes Umweltschutzprojekt in Nordmazedonien
Story zum Projekt
Entwicklung und Integration in Nordmazedonien
Story zum Projekt
Sauberes Wasser für Skopje

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EU vergibt Investitionszuschuss von 70 Millionen Euro für größtes Umweltschutzprojekt in Nordmazedonien
Story zum Projekt
Entwicklung und Integration in Nordmazedonien
Story zum Projekt
Sauberes Wasser für Skopje
Andere Links
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen