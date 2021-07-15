KLAIPEDA SEAPORT III

Übersicht
As part of the implementation of the Master Plan of the Port of Klaipeda (Republic of Lithuania), the project includes the rehabilitation, extension and/or deepening of nearly 3.7 km of quay walls of the port in order to facilitate access for larger vessels, which will result in productivity improvements for the port and its operators. The depth and length of the various berths will be increased and certain railway facilities adjacent to the quay walls will be upgraded.
The project will support the development of a core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) seaport located in the city of Klaipeda, Lithuania on a Core Network Corridor. The principal purpose of the project is for the seaport to be able to accommodate larger vessels, increase total cargo handling capacity and therefore lead to significant productivity improvements.
The proposed loan is to Klaipeda State Seaport Authority loan to Klaipeda State Seaport Authority in Lithuania. The EIB co-financed project allows larger and deeper vessels to use the cargo terminals in the Port of Klaipeda. The Port of Klaipeda is a rail connected core TEN-T port on the North-Sea Baltic corridor. Located in a less developed region in the EU, the project increases the connectivity of the Baltic region with overseas import and export markets.
The project improves the efficiency and environmental performance of the maritime supply chain and supports a modal shift to more environmentally sustainable transport modes, reducing road transport across Europe. The EIB financing will complement EU grants. The proposed loan will diversify KSSA funding sources and debt maturity profile. The financial contribution of the EIB loan comes in particular from its long maturity and from the flexible usage terms offered by the EIB.
The Promoter has provided screening decisions issued by the environmental competent authority for the sub-projects to be financed by the EIB. In addition, the Promoter has provided details about other interventions within the port limits that are linked to the scope of works to be financed under the EIB loan (deepening of the navigation channel and breakwater enlargement). Compliance with the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), the Floods Directive 2007/60/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, amongst others, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be further assessed in detail during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.