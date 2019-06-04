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SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
1.255.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 1.255.000.000 €
Bildung : 1.255.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/07/2019 : 1.255.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Die EIB und die CEB vergeben über die CDP 1 555 Millionen Euro für Schulgebäude

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Juni 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/07/2019
20170175
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
MINISTERO DELL ISTRUZIONE DELL UNIVERSITA E DELLA RICERCA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1255 million
EUR 3167 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the second phase of the National School Infrastructure Plan, Piano Scuola, for the years 2018-2020. It involves a variety of safety and modernisation measures to improve principally anti-seismic resilience and fire prevention. The project comprises four funding streams, structured according to a set of legal decrees oriented at delivering over 3 000 well-identified schemes, including the extension, new construction, reconstruction and renovation of public pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.

The new project will continue to support the high-level objectives of the EU's 2020 strategy in the education field as well as the Bank's Innovation and Skills (Knowledge Economy) priority on Education and Training. It contributes to requalifying and upgrading the quality of education services provided in pre-, primary and secondary schools. The project capitalises on the government's Education strategy, reformed in 2017 with a new emphasis on digital considerations and Alternanza Scuola-Lavoro, or vocational training schemes. The operation is strongly supported by the Italian government, which approved a set of related budgetary and legal decrees, oriented at upgrading physical and human capital in Italy, with the overall goals of improving Education attainments and two key Europe 2020 targets, namely the number of 30 to 34 year olds with a tertiary degree and drop-out rates.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises the new construction and refurbishment of school buildings across multiple Italian regions. These types of projects are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by the Annex II of the EIA Directive in relation to urban development. The screening and respective EIA decision process and reporting will be assessed during the appraisal. The project will include new and refurbished buildings, which will be assessed for compliance with the Directive 2010/31/EU on energy efficiency of buildings.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

n/a

Weitere Unterlagen
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Die EIB und die CEB vergeben über die CDP 1 555 Millionen Euro für Schulgebäude

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Jun 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
90780488
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170175
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Andere Links
Übersicht
SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Datenblätter
SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Die EIB und die CEB vergeben über die CDP 1 555 Millionen Euro für Schulgebäude

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Die EIB und die CEB vergeben über die CDP 1 555 Millionen Euro für Schulgebäude
Andere Links
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SCHOOL UPGRADE INVESTMENT PLAN FRAMEWORK LOAN II

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