SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project is part of the investment programme of SOREGIES, one of the largest local distribution companies in France, for the period 2017-2021. The programme comprises the refurbishment and extension of its gas and electricity networks, the implementation of a smart metering system and the construction of new renewables capacity.
The project comprises the following components: • Implementation of a smart metering system • Rehabilitation of the distribution network operated by the promoter in accordance with its multiannual concession plan • Extension of the distribution network to connect new renewable capacities as part of the S3RENR master plan • Extension of the gas distribution network • Construction and operation of a portfolio of one windfarm and four solar photovoltaic power plants totalling 42MW.
All sub-projects fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The team will verify the status of the distribution projects in that regard. Wind and solar projects have been screened in. No resettlement of local population is envisaged. The project is located in rural areas not relevant for tourism, or on former industrial sites, away from Natura 2000 areas or sites of conservation importance (SCIs). The wind and solar sub-projects are reportedly not challenged by local community or by civil society organisations. Specific attention will be paid to the polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) recycling process, where applicable.
The promoter SOREGIES is predominantly owned and controlled by public entities. Therefore it falls under public procurement requirements set by the French Order 2015-899. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU,where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC (as amended by2007/66/EU)) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Haftungsausschluss
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