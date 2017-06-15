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SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
70.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 70.000.000 €
Energie : 70.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2017 : 70.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 100. Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - 70 Millionen Euro für die Expansion der Gruppe Energies Vienne

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 Juni 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2017
20170173
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SEM SOREGIES
SOREGIES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 70 million
EUR 240 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project is part of the investment programme of SOREGIES, one of the largest local distribution companies in France, for the period 2017-2021. The programme comprises the refurbishment and extension of its gas and electricity networks, the implementation of a smart metering system and the construction of new renewables capacity.

The project comprises the following components: • Implementation of a smart metering system • Rehabilitation of the distribution network operated by the promoter in accordance with its multiannual concession plan • Extension of the distribution network to connect new renewable capacities as part of the S3RENR master plan • Extension of the gas distribution network • Construction and operation of a portfolio of one windfarm and four solar photovoltaic power plants totalling 42MW.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

All sub-projects fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The team will verify the status of the distribution projects in that regard. Wind and solar projects have been screened in. No resettlement of local population is envisaged. The project is located in rural areas not relevant for tourism, or on former industrial sites, away from Natura 2000 areas or sites of conservation importance (SCIs). The wind and solar sub-projects are reportedly not challenged by local community or by civil society organisations. Specific attention will be paid to the polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) recycling process, where applicable.

The promoter SOREGIES is predominantly owned and controlled by public entities. Therefore it falls under public procurement requirements set by the French Order 2015-899. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU,where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC (as amended by2007/66/EU)) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Kommentar(e)

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Weitere Unterlagen
06/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 100. Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - 70 Millionen Euro für die Expansion der Gruppe Energies Vienne

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
75200226
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170173
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
186138404
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170173
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
SEM SOREGIES
Datenblätter
SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 100. Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - 70 Millionen Euro für die Expansion der Gruppe Energies Vienne

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 100. Finanzierung im Rahmen des Juncker-Plans - 70 Millionen Euro für die Expansion der Gruppe Energies Vienne
Andere Links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION

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