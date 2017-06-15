SOREGIES ENERGY NETWORKS & RENEWABLE GENERATION

All sub-projects fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The team will verify the status of the distribution projects in that regard. Wind and solar projects have been screened in. No resettlement of local population is envisaged. The project is located in rural areas not relevant for tourism, or on former industrial sites, away from Natura 2000 areas or sites of conservation importance (SCIs). The wind and solar sub-projects are reportedly not challenged by local community or by civil society organisations. Specific attention will be paid to the polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) recycling process, where applicable.