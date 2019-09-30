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APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
68.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Tunesien : 68.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 68.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/04/2025 : 8.000.000 €
21/10/2020 : 14.000.000 €
28/04/2025 : 22.000.000 €
21/10/2020 : 24.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: Neue EIB-Finanzierungen für sichere Trinkwasserversorgung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/10/2020
20170086
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
SOCIETÉ NATIONALE D'EXPLOITATION ET DE DISTRIBUTION DES EAUX SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 38 million
EUR 79 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project aims to secure drinking water supply in Greater Tunis through the construction of a water treatment plant in Béjaoua and related infrastructure, including water pipes for the financial port of Tunis.

In order to meet the drinking water needs of the Greater Tunis area during peak periods until 2030, EIB and Agence française de développement (AFD) will support SONEDE, Tunisia's national water utility company, to implement a program aiming to strengthen and secure the water supply of the Greater Tunis that includes the following elements: - Construction of a water pumping station and a drinking water treatment plant in Béjaoua with a capacity of 4 m3/s; - Supply of 52.2km of pipes for the transfer of treated water; and - Construction of six reservoirs with a capacity of 10,000 m3 each.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The proposed investment will focus on increasing the capacity of the water supply facility for the Grand Tunis area (production, transport and storage). Where required, full Environmental and Social Impact and Assessments (ESIAs) will be carried out as well as any required environmental and social management plans (ESMPs). Details will be assessed during appraisal.

EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Each of EIB and AFD will provide two distinct loans to the Republic of Tunisia and to SONEDE to finance the project. The project will be covered by a first demand guarantee issued by the Republic of Tunisia, for the EIB loan granted to SONEDE to finance the Béjaoua Station. SONEDE is expected to finance the construction of the Bejaoua Station (est. project costs of EUR 50m, taxes excluded). The Republic of Tunisia is expected to finance the Tunis Financial Harbour components (est. project costs of EUR 29m, taxes excluded).

Weitere Unterlagen
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: Neue EIB-Finanzierungen für sichere Trinkwasserversorgung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123243437
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170086
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Tunesien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
Andere Links
Übersicht
APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
Datenblätter
APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: Neue EIB-Finanzierungen für sichere Trinkwasserversorgung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Tunesien: Neue EIB-Finanzierungen für sichere Trinkwasserversorgung
Andere Links
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE

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