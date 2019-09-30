APPUI AU SECTEUR DE L EAU POTABLE

Each of EIB and AFD will provide two distinct loans to the Republic of Tunisia and to SONEDE to finance the project. The project will be covered by a first demand guarantee issued by the Republic of Tunisia, for the EIB loan granted to SONEDE to finance the Béjaoua Station. SONEDE is expected to finance the construction of the Bejaoua Station (est. project costs of EUR 50m, taxes excluded). The Republic of Tunisia is expected to finance the Tunis Financial Harbour components (est. project costs of EUR 29m, taxes excluded).