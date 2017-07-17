AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION

The project was included in the Spanish Infrastructure Plan 2005-2020, for which a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) was carried out. For most of the project the environmental and social aspects were analysed by the Bank for the AVE Y Vasca operation. This major part of the project was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and received the relevant development consents; the absence of significant impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats and Birds Directives, was also confirmed by the competent authority. The appraisal of this operation will include an update on these environmental aspects, as well as analysis of the conformity with the requirements of the EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives of the sections not appraised during the previous EIB operation. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.