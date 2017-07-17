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AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
1.430.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 1.430.000.000 €
Verkehr : 1.430.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/01/2021 : 400.000.000 €
3/06/2024 : 430.000.000 €
19/10/2017 : 600.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 600 Mio. EUR an Adif AV zur Finanzierung der Hochgeschwindigkeitsstrecke "Y Vasca"

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Juli 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/10/2017
20170041
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
ADIF
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 1430 million
EUR 4860 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of approximately 160 km of new Y-shaped high speed railway line between Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian. It consists of two branches: Vitoria-Bilbao and Bergara–San Sebastián, connected in the Bergara node. The project will also include the sections within the three cities' built-up areas and integration into the existing stations, plus the section from San Sebastián to Irún, connecting with the French border, which will be upgraded to a dual-track gauge along 17 km.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel times between Vitoria, Bilbao and San Sebastian, making rail services more competitive and promoting modal shift from both road and air to rail. This is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, as well as environmental and safety benefits. The project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on Climate Action.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project was included in the Spanish Infrastructure Plan 2005-2020, for which a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) was carried out. For most of the project the environmental and social aspects were analysed by the Bank for the AVE Y Vasca operation. This major part of the project was subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and received the relevant development consents; the absence of significant impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats and Birds Directives, was also confirmed by the competent authority. The appraisal of this operation will include an update on these environmental aspects, as well as analysis of the conformity with the requirements of the EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives of the sections not appraised during the previous EIB operation. The project will promote a modal shift from both road and air to rail and, therefore, generate environmental and safety benefits.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
03/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 600 Mio. EUR an Adif AV zur Finanzierung der Hochgeschwindigkeitsstrecke "Y Vasca"

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Oct 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74493568
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170041
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79108361
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170041
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
79127908
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20170041
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Andere Links
Übersicht
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Datenblätter
AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 600 Mio. EUR an Adif AV zur Finanzierung der Hochgeschwindigkeitsstrecke "Y Vasca"

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 600 Mio. EUR an Adif AV zur Finanzierung der Hochgeschwindigkeitsstrecke "Y Vasca"
Andere Links
Related public register
03/10/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo Complementario – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva
Related public register
11/10/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - AVE Y VASCA EXTENSION - Estudio Informativo del Proyecto de Nueva Red Ferroviaria en el País Vasco – Documento de Aprobación Definitiva

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