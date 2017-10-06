Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
350.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ägypten : 350.000.000 €
Verkehr : 350.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/01/2019 : 350.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Technische Hilfe für die Modernisierung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Kairo

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Oktober 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/01/2019
20160947
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
NATIONAL AUTHORITY FOR TUNNELS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 350 million
EUR 770 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of rehabilitation of metro line 1 of the Cairo metro network. The rehabilitation includes the renewal of the signalling system, telecommunications equipment, centralised control system, power supply, track repairs and the electrical and mechanical systems.

The project is expected to deliver significant time savings to existing users of metro line 1 and to provide additional capacity to accommodate an increasing demand that would otherwise be absorbed by less environmentally friendly modes of transport. The upgrade of the metro line will improve the reliability of the existing metro service and further reduce headways during peak hours. It will represent a fast and affordable transport solution to the population, in particular to those who cannot afford owning a private car. Furthermore, the project will result in vehicle operating cost savings, lower air emissions and less accidents stemming from the expected modal shift from road to public transport.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If the project was located within the EU, it could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority to determine whether a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) has to be carried out. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices. The Bank shall also verify the acceptability of the project in terms of likely environmental impacts and proposed mitigation and compensation measures.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement process is consistent with the Bank's procurement guidelines.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Funding for this project could be part of the EIB's new "Economic Resilience" initiative aimed at strengthening economic resilience in neighboring countries by modernizing and expanding economic and social infrastructure and stimulating growth Sustainable development and job creation.

Weitere Unterlagen
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Technische Hilfe für die Modernisierung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Kairo

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Jun 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77595027
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160947
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Mittelmeerländer
Länder
Ägypten
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Datenblätter
CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Technische Hilfe für die Modernisierung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Kairo

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Ägypten: Technische Hilfe für die Modernisierung der U-Bahn-Linie 2 in Kairo
Andere Links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CAIRO METRO LINE 1 UPGRADING AND RENOVATION

Photogallery

Cairo Metro Line 1 Upgrading and Renovation
Cairo Metro Line 1 Upgrading and Renovation
©Egyptian Company for the Management and Operation of the Subway, 2018

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen