Cairo Metro Line 1 Upgrading and Renovation

The project is expected to deliver significant time savings to existing users of metro line 1 and to provide additional capacity to accommodate an increasing demand that would otherwise be absorbed by less environmentally friendly modes of transport. The upgrade of the metro line will improve the reliability of the existing metro service and further reduce headways during peak hours. It will represent a fast and affordable transport solution to the population, in particular to those who cannot afford owning a private car. Furthermore, the project will result in vehicle operating cost savings, lower air emissions and less accidents stemming from the expected modal shift from road to public transport.