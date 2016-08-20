IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING PPP

The framework loan is to provide financing for three different social housing bundles. The loans will provide financing to private sector partners to construct, finance, operate and maintain the bundles. Repayments are to be made using funds from availability payments from a public sector body based on a 25-year project agreement.

By increasing the supply of social and affordable housing, the project will help reduce the degree to which income is a factor in securing suitable housing, thus delivering greater social inclusion. Given the robust regulatory and urban planning framework in Ireland, the project is expected to be informed by a planning-led approach to urban development. The proposed operation will help meet housing need in locations experiencing significant shortages, integrating social housing with open market housing. High regulatory standards should ensure the application of adequate standards regarding energy efficiency, sustainability and the active involvement of tenants. Furthermore, the housing investments to be funded will generate significant employment during their implementation.