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LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
2.750.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 2.750.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 2.750.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/06/2023 : 250.000.000 €
7/09/2022 : 500.000.000 €
26/06/2017 : 1.000.000.000 €
9/03/2018 : 1.000.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und CDP vergeben weitere 500 Millionen Euro für Wiederaufbau in Erdbebengebieten in Mittelitalien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 April 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/06/2017
20160810
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY
REPUBBLICA ITALIANA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 2750 million
EUR 7096 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This framework loan will partially support the reconstruction and restoration of private residential and mixed use buildings, industrial infrastructure and public buildings providing for education, legal and administrative services, affected by the earthquakes of August and October 2016 in the Lazio, Marche, Umbria and Abruzzo regions.

The project will have wider economic benefits generated by the restoration of suitable livelihood, business conditions and public services that were hampered by the 2016 earthquakes and, where justified, upgrade the seismic resilience of rehabilitated or reconstructed buildings so as to reduce the risk of damages from future events of similar magnitude. Longer term measures, including seismic risk mapping and disaster preparedness studies, may be carried out within the framework of relevant international coordination bodies and will comply with the requirements of the national and EU regulatory framework. In addition, the rehabilitation, renovation and reconstruction of residential and business buildings will result in energy efficient improvements and increased use of renewable resources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The main schemes will involve rehabilitation, renovation and reconstruction of private residential buildings, buildings used for productive activities and public buildings providing education and health services, among others, that were damaged by the earthquakes. Some of the individual schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU or may be located within or in the immediate surroundings of Natura 2000 areas, protected under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Project impacts and related mitigation measures (if required) as well as regulatory requirements (EIA, SEA, Natura 2000 assessments) will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation stages. New or refurbished public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required. Other beneficiaries, i.e. businesses and households, have been assessed by EIB as being part of the private sector (not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity), thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und CDP vergeben weitere 500 Millionen Euro für Wiederaufbau in Erdbebengebieten in Mittelitalien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Nov 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74417074
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160810
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY
Datenblätter
LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und CDP vergeben weitere 500 Millionen Euro für Wiederaufbau in Erdbebengebieten in Mittelitalien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB und CDP vergeben weitere 500 Millionen Euro für Wiederaufbau in Erdbebengebieten in Mittelitalien
Andere Links
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LAZIO UMBRIA MARCHE EARTHQUAKE RECOVERY FL

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