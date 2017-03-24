Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
85.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 85.000.000 €
Energie : 85.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/06/2017 : 85.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 März 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/07/2017
20160788
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 85 million
EUR 189 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment programme is part of the promoter's investment plan to expand and reinforce the electricity transmission network in Italy. It concerns the expansion of the 150 kV network to the island of Capri, which is at present an isolated system, and the Sorrento peninsula, to replace the existing 60 kV electricity network. The investment programme focuses on the construction of new assets: 150 kV subsea cables (46 km), 150 kV overhead lines (20.2 km), 150 kV underground cables (13.7 km), 6 kV underground cable (0.75 km) and two high-voltage to medium-voltage substations (160 MVA of new capacity). The investment programme also includes the upgrade of 21.2 km of 220 kV overhead lines.

The main benefits of the investment programme are (a) the improvement in the quality and carbon intensity of electricity supply on the island of Capri thanks to cheaper and less polluting generation capacity from mainland Italy, (b) the improvement in the quality of service provided on the island and in the region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of the investments fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the need for an environmental impact assessment. The screening decisions by the competent authorities will be reviewed during appraisal. The potential impact of the project includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and mortality, disturbance and damage of marine flora and fauna. The actual impact, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/06/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
14/09/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
14/09/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74473719
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160788
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Sep 2018
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86709418
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20160788
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Sep 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
86897946
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160788
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Sintesi non tecnica
Related public register
14/09/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE - Link to EIA documents
Andere Links
Übersicht
TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE
Datenblätter
TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen