TERNA CAPRI-CONTINENTE

Some of the investments fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the need for an environmental impact assessment. The screening decisions by the competent authorities will be reviewed during appraisal. The potential impact of the project includes visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and mortality, disturbance and damage of marine flora and fauna. The actual impact, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.