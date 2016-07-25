HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING

The proposed framework loan to the Irish Housing Finance Agency (HFA) is to finance the retrofitting of existing rented social housing and the new construction of social housing, as well as related infrastructure projects throughout the country in the period 2017-2020. In the main, final beneficiaries will be local authorities and approved housing bodies that are responsible for implementing and managing social housing in their respective constituencies. The project may also include investments entailing the construction of student accommodation for rent on the campus of third-level institutions.