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HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 200.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2016 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB unterstützt soziales Wohnungsbauprogramm in Rekordhöhe von 405 Millionen Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 November 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2016
20160725
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY PLC
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 405 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The proposed framework loan to the Irish Housing Finance Agency (HFA) is to finance the retrofitting of existing rented social housing and the new construction of social housing, as well as related infrastructure projects throughout the country in the period 2017-2020. In the main, final beneficiaries will be local authorities and approved housing bodies that are responsible for implementing and managing social housing in their respective constituencies. The project may also include investments entailing the construction of student accommodation for rent on the campus of third-level institutions.

The indicative pipeline of sub-projects identified at project appraisal stage anticipates a delivery of some 1,400 new social and affordable housing units and the retrofitting of approximately 708 existing units.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a programme of investments in social housing by the Housing Finance Agency, a financial intermediary which finances Irish local authorities and approved social housing providers, entailing a mix of new-build construction and retrofitting of the provider's existing building stock. It will be required that all works are implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB unterstützt soziales Wohnungsbauprogramm in Rekordhöhe von 405 Millionen Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
71840395
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160725
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134951123
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160725
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Andere Links
Übersicht
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Datenblätter
HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB unterstützt soziales Wohnungsbauprogramm in Rekordhöhe von 405 Millionen Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Irland: EIB unterstützt soziales Wohnungsbauprogramm in Rekordhöhe von 405 Millionen Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
16/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - HFA - IRISH SOCIAL HOUSING

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