WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II

The investment is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about positive social and environmental benefits. The upgrade of the water distribution pipelines, pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with an impact on the environment and resource efficiency. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.