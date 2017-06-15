FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

The project will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience in rural and urban areas. Therefore the potential negative environmental impact is likely to be minor. If located in the EU, some individual schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as energy performance of buildings and land acquisition/resettlement, will be put in place. This is the first project of the Bank with Fonplata. The Bank will check the promoter's capacity to implement framework loan operations and to prioritise projects that increase the area's resilience and improve the population's living conditions in an efficient way, from an economic and social point of view, complying with the Bank's environment and social standards.