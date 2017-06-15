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FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
51.177.072,67 €
Sektor(en)
Industrie : 10.235.414,53 €
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben : 15.353.121,8 €
Stadtentwicklung : 25.588.536,34 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/07/2018 : 10.235.414,53 €
6/07/2018 : 15.353.121,8 €
6/07/2018 : 25.588.536,34 €
Andere Links
Related public register
29/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Klimaschutz in Lateinamerika: EIB und FONPLATA unterstützen Investitionen in die Stadtentwicklung und die ländliche Entwicklung mit 120 Millionen US-Dollar

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 Juni 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/07/2018
20160586
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
FONDO FINANCIERO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LA CUENCA DEL PLATA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 60 million (EUR 51 million)
USD 121 million (EUR 102 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation will be structured as a multi-sector framework loan focusing on improving provision of basic services in rural and urban areas in the relevant sub-regions of the Plata River basin in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. It will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience.

The project contributes to EU policy goals and is in line with the EIB's priority areas of intervention under the External Lending Mandate, particularly as regards regional integration, development of social and economic infrastructure and climate action. The main focus will be on environment and climate action (adaptation/mitigation), resource efficiency, social deprivation, food security and infrastructure development.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will target small schemes in a variety of sectors including flood protection, with a focus on social deprivation and climate resilience in rural and urban areas. Therefore the potential negative environmental impact is likely to be minor. If located in the EU, some individual schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as energy performance of buildings and land acquisition/resettlement, will be put in place. This is the first project of the Bank with Fonplata. The Bank will check the promoter's capacity to implement framework loan operations and to prioritise projects that increase the area's resilience and improve the population's living conditions in an efficient way, from an economic and social point of view, complying with the Bank's environment and social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
29/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Klimaschutz in Lateinamerika: EIB und FONPLATA unterstützen Investitionen in die Stadtentwicklung und die ländliche Entwicklung mit 120 Millionen US-Dollar

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Aug 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
76354602
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160586
Sektor(en)
Kombinierte Infrastrukturvorhaben
Industrie
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Lateinamerika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
29/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Andere Links
Übersicht
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Datenblätter
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Klimaschutz in Lateinamerika: EIB und FONPLATA unterstützen Investitionen in die Stadtentwicklung und die ländliche Entwicklung mit 120 Millionen US-Dollar

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Klimaschutz in Lateinamerika: EIB und FONPLATA unterstützen Investitionen in die Stadtentwicklung und die ländliche Entwicklung mit 120 Millionen US-Dollar
Andere Links
Related public register
29/08/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN

Videos

Thumbnail: Bessere Lebensbedingungen und Klimaanpassung in Brasilien
Bessere Lebensbedingungen und Klimaanpassung in Brasilien
Learn more
Thumbnail: Ein besseres Leben für die Menschen in Corumbá – Hilfe bei der Klimaanpassung
Ein besseres Leben für die Menschen in Corumbá – Hilfe bei der Klimaanpassung
Learn more
Thumbnail: Klimaanpassung im brasilianischen São Gonçalo do Amarante
Klimaanpassung im brasilianischen São Gonçalo do Amarante
Learn more
Thumbnail: Nachhaltige Entwicklung in Corumbá
Nachhaltige Entwicklung in Corumbá
Learn more
Thumbnail: Sichere und grüne Viertel in Brasilien
Sichere und grüne Viertel in Brasilien
Learn more

Photogallery

The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). The municipality is preparing to develop large projects that will improve infrastructure, connecting rural communities to urban areas, improving the quality of life of São Gonçalo do Amarante with socio-environmental responsibility and sustainable development.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - São Gonçalo do Amarante
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB
The Framework Loan aims at supporting multi-sector projects targeting extreme poverty and climate change resilience in the sub-region eligible for Fonplata financing, which comprises the River Plata Basin (i.e. part of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Here we have images from Corumba, Brazil.
FONPLATA REGIONAL FRAMEWORK LOAN - Corumba
©EIB

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