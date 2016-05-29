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DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.700.000 €
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser : 3.544.640 €
Müllbeseitigung : 4.511.360 €
Telekommunikation : 14.098.000 €
Verkehr : 26.182.000 €
Energie : 52.364.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/05/2017 : 3.544.640 €
5/05/2017 : 4.511.360 €
5/05/2017 : 14.098.000 €
5/05/2017 : 26.182.000 €
5/05/2017 : 52.364.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 August 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/05/2017
20160529
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Deutsche AM Infrastructure
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 2000 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

A generalist infrastructure fund with a target size of EUR 2bn

The fund will focus on the energy and transportation sectors, with EU and EFTA countries expected to be a key market, attracting at least 85% of the fund's commitments.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

It is expected that most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will require either a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. For investments to which EU directives on public procurement do not apply, the procurement of the related works, goods and services by the portfolio company should follow suitable procedures satisfying the criteria of economy and efficiency. For those projects outside the EU, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/06/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
70128168
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160529
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Telekommunikation
Wasser, Abwasser
Müllbeseitigung
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/06/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Andere Links
Übersicht
DEUTSCHE PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II
Datenblätter
DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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