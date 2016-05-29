DWS PAN-EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
A generalist infrastructure fund with a target size of EUR 2bn
The fund will focus on the energy and transportation sectors, with EU and EFTA countries expected to be a key market, attracting at least 85% of the fund's commitments.
It is expected that most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will require either a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.
The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. For investments to which EU directives on public procurement do not apply, the procurement of the related works, goods and services by the portfolio company should follow suitable procedures satisfying the criteria of economy and efficiency. For those projects outside the EU, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Haftungsausschluss
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