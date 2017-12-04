BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project will finance the acquisition of around 630 new metro vehicles and around 100 tram vehicles for the Berlin public transport network. The new vehicles will replace age-expired rolling stock and will contribute to enlarging the fleet to accommodate growing passenger volumes, as the city is growing too. The new rolling stock will be owned and operated by the promoter, Berlin's public transport operator Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).
The project will make an important contribution to the renewal of BVG's fleet and to the quality and efficiency of public transport in Berlin, thereby supporting the shift away from individual motorised transportation.
The construction of new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. Therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the tram rolling stock. There may be associated infrastructure works. The works for the construction of tramway and metro infrastructure are classified under Annex II of the directive. During the appraisal of the project, compliance will be checked and the Bank's loan will be conditional to obtaining all the corresponding/necessary official statements. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new vehicles' improved energy efficiency.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EG and 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union. Trams and metros under the following tenders will be part of the project: 2005/S 102-102250 d.d. 28.05.2005, 2011/S 42-069030 d.d. 2.3.2011, 2016/S 241-439844 d.d. 14.12.2016 and 2016/S 242-441852 d.d. 15.12.2016.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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