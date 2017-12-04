BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

The construction of new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. Therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the tram rolling stock. There may be associated infrastructure works. The works for the construction of tramway and metro infrastructure are classified under Annex II of the directive. During the appraisal of the project, compliance will be checked and the Bank's loan will be conditional to obtaining all the corresponding/necessary official statements. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new vehicles' improved energy efficiency.