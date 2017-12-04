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BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
700.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 700.000.000 €
Verkehr : 700.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/12/2017 : 100.000.000 €
23/06/2021 : 300.000.000 €
11/10/2018 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 Dezember 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2017
20160374
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
BERLINER VERKEHRSBETRIEBE (BVG) AOER
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 700 million
EUR 1585 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the acquisition of around 630 new metro vehicles and around 100 tram vehicles for the Berlin public transport network. The new vehicles will replace age-expired rolling stock and will contribute to enlarging the fleet to accommodate growing passenger volumes, as the city is growing too. The new rolling stock will be owned and operated by the promoter, Berlin's public transport operator Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

The project will make an important contribution to the renewal of BVG's fleet and to the quality and efficiency of public transport in Berlin, thereby supporting the shift away from individual motorised transportation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The construction of new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU since it will take place in the manufacturer's plants. Therefore, no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required for the tram rolling stock. There may be associated infrastructure works. The works for the construction of tramway and metro infrastructure are classified under Annex II of the directive. During the appraisal of the project, compliance will be checked and the Bank's loan will be conditional to obtaining all the corresponding/necessary official statements. The project is expected to deliver positive environmental benefits thanks to the new vehicles' improved energy efficiency.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EG and 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union. Trams and metros under the following tenders will be part of the project: 2005/S 102-102250 d.d. 28.05.2005, 2011/S 42-069030 d.d. 2.3.2011, 2016/S 241-439844 d.d. 14.12.2016 and 2016/S 242-441852 d.d. 15.12.2016.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Jan 2018
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
78914365
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160374
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
Andere Links
Übersicht
BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN
Datenblätter
BVG FAHRZEUGBESCHAFFUNG BERLIN

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