TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Gesundheit - Gesundheits- und Sozialwesen
The investment provides for the complete redevelopment of an existing hospital estate in Treviso, through the construction of a new inpatients' facility and the refurbishment of a number of existing buildings to be converted into day and outpatients' care facilities. It also includes the construction of a new energy centre, logistics centre and premises for education and training. The project will increase efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare service provided, together with the creation of new parkland adjacent to the Sile river. The project will be delivered through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, which also includes the provision of hard facility management services, soft facility management services and commercial services over the 21-year concession period.
The investment modernises and replaces an obsolete health estate that is no longer fit to deliver healthcare services according to modern standards. The project also embeds investments aiming to improve the energy efficiency of hospital and healthcare buildings, existing or new, to comply with stricter norms as described in national law.
Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover hospitals and health-related facilities, leaving it to the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, these facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. The project has been screened in for an EIA by the competent authority due to its scale and location. Once the EIA has been completed, a copy of the non-technical summary will be requested. The land also falls within a protected Natura 2000 area, Fiume Sile: Sile morto e ansa a San Michele Vecchio: the compliance of the project with the relevant regulations will be verified. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.
The project has been procured using a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement under Article 153 of law decree 163/2006, the Italian legislation on public works procured under project finance in force at the time. The Bank will verify during appraisal that the procurement of the hospital complies with this law and, in general, that contracts for the implementation of the project have been be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The competitiveness, fairness and transparency of the process will be examined during appraisal. Tender notices published include: i) Contract notice: 2010/S 249-381176 of 23 December 2010; and ii) Contract Award: 2014/S 206-364161 of 21 October 2014.
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