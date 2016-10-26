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TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
67.713.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 67.713.000 €
Gesundheit : 67.713.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/07/2017 : 28.713.000 €
27/07/2017 : 39.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen mit EFSI-Unterstützung für bessere Gesundheitsversorgung in Venetien

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
26 Oktober 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/07/2017
20160344
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 68 million
EUR 267 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment provides for the complete redevelopment of an existing hospital estate in Treviso, through the construction of a new inpatients' facility and the refurbishment of a number of existing buildings to be converted into day and outpatients' care facilities. It also includes the construction of a new energy centre, logistics centre and premises for education and training. The project will increase efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare service provided, together with the creation of new parkland adjacent to the Sile river. The project will be delivered through a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme, which also includes the provision of hard facility management services, soft facility management services and commercial services over the 21-year concession period.

The investment modernises and replaces an obsolete health estate that is no longer fit to deliver healthcare services according to modern standards. The project also embeds investments aiming to improve the energy efficiency of hospital and healthcare buildings, existing or new, to comply with stricter norms as described in national law.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover hospitals and health-related facilities, leaving it to the discretion of the responsible national authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, these facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU with respect to urban development. The project has been screened in for an EIA by the competent authority due to its scale and location. Once the EIA has been completed, a copy of the non-technical summary will be requested. The land also falls within a protected Natura 2000 area, Fiume Sile: Sile morto e ansa a San Michele Vecchio: the compliance of the project with the relevant regulations will be verified. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The project has been procured using a public private partnership (PPP) arrangement under Article 153 of law decree 163/2006, the Italian legislation on public works procured under project finance in force at the time. The Bank will verify during appraisal that the procurement of the hospital complies with this law and, in general, that contracts for the implementation of the project have been be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required. The competitiveness, fairness and transparency of the process will be examined during appraisal. Tender notices published include: i) Contract notice: 2010/S 249-381176 of 23 December 2010; and ii) Contract Award: 2014/S 206-364161 of 21 October 2014.

Kommentar(e)

n/a

Weitere Unterlagen
01/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen mit EFSI-Unterstützung für bessere Gesundheitsversorgung in Venetien

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67568065
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160344
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
Datenblätter
TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen mit EFSI-Unterstützung für bessere Gesundheitsversorgung in Venetien

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen mit EFSI-Unterstützung für bessere Gesundheitsversorgung in Venetien
Andere Links
Related public register
01/03/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TREVISO HOSPITAL PPP PROJECT

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