Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 200.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/09/2017 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EFSI - SNI-Gruppe erhält 200 Millionen Euro für die Sanierung von Sozialwohnungen in Frankreich

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
17 Februar 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/09/2017
20160290
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
SOCIETE NATIONALE IMMOBILIERE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
Not disclosed.
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Financing of the energy efficiency retrofitting of up to 25,000 social housing units held by thirteen social housing subsidiaries of Société Nationale Immobilière (SNI, CDC group). The financing will take the form of a loan to a holding in which SNI regroups its shares of the thirteen social housing subsidiaries.

This operation aims to lend EUR 200m to the SNI, the main social housing lessor on the French market, in order to finance an energy efficiency retrofitting plan for up to 25,000 social housing stocks it owns via the 13 social housing companies in which SNI is the majority shareholder. The rehabilitation will aim to reach, when technically possible, the level required to qualify for the label "BBC Rénovation" or equivalent, or otherwise a level compatible with this objective, hence fulfilling the EU policy objectives set by the Europe 2020 strategy. The renovation works in the existing housing units will include general housing upgrade investments for up to EUR 770m including efficiency refurbishments for EUR 330m. The investments in energy efficiency will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope (e.g. wall insulation, windows, roof and cellar ceilings insulation), on energy efficiency improvements in the heating systems (e.g. condensing boilers) and may include also the increased use of renewable energies for heating purposes (e.g. biomass boilers, solar collectors). Overall, the project will improve energy consumption, comfort and living conditions for the low-income households living in the renovated apartments. The target sector is energy efficiency in buildings and to a minor extent building-integrated renewable energy.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting schemes that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energies and thus help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impact. The cumulated impact of sub-projects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EFSI - SNI-Gruppe erhält 200 Millionen Euro für die Sanierung von Sozialwohnungen in Frankreich

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Jul 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74209599
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160290
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
190636188
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160290
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Datenblätter
ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EFSI - SNI-Gruppe erhält 200 Millionen Euro für die Sanierung von Sozialwohnungen in Frankreich

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EFSI - SNI-Gruppe erhält 200 Millionen Euro für die Sanierung von Sozialwohnungen in Frankreich
Andere Links
Related public register
18/07/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ADESTIA - EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE LOGEMENT SOCIAL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen