TAMPERE TRAMWAY

Übersicht
Construction of the first tramway line in the city of Tampere
The project consists of the first tramway line in Tampere, the third-largest city in Finland with more than 200,000 inhabitants. The 23.5 km route will link the city centre with Sampola, where branches would continue to the University Hospital of Tampere and Hervanta.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Compliance with the EIA Directive, as well as with other relevant directives (i.e. Habitats and Birds) will be checked during appraisal.
Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to lower noise and pollutant emissions by tram vehicles compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing individual car use.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. The tender for the design and construction works was published in the OJEU on 3 December 2014 (2014/S 233-411156) and the award notice (2015/S 177-320177) was published on 12 September 2015. For the rolling stock acquisition a negotiated procedure (2016/S 066-116079) was published on 5 April 2016.
Haftungsausschluss
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