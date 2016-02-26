POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND

The project comprises multiple schemes concerning power infrastructure and provides technical assistance for implementation, capacity-building and sector reforms. The project aims to increase renewable capacity and reduce losses in the network while improving overall system security and safety of supply. This will be done by rehabilitating an existing 1.9 MW hydropower plant, upgrading the low and medium-voltage distribution network, and installing electricity meters.

The project is the first step to support the Government of Sao Tome & Principe in improving and expanding affordable, reliable and sustainable energy services for households and businesses. The project will enable the country to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, connect new users and reduce losses. The project is in line with the national poverty reduction strategy for Sao Tome & Principe, which stresses the importance of introducing reforms in the energy sector.