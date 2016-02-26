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POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
12.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
São Tomé und Príncipe : 12.000.000 €
Energie : 12.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/12/2016 : 12.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sao Tomé & Prinzipe: Bank der EU finanziert Modernisierung des Energiesektors in São Tomé
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 September 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/12/2016
20160226
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
REP DE SAO TOME E PRINCIPE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 12 million
EUR 26 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises multiple schemes concerning power infrastructure and provides technical assistance for implementation, capacity-building and sector reforms. The project aims to increase renewable capacity and reduce losses in the network while improving overall system security and safety of supply. This will be done by rehabilitating an existing 1.9 MW hydropower plant, upgrading the low and medium-voltage distribution network, and installing electricity meters.

The project is the first step to support the Government of Sao Tome & Principe in improving and expanding affordable, reliable and sustainable energy services for households and businesses. The project will enable the country to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, connect new users and reduce losses. The project is in line with the national poverty reduction strategy for Sao Tome & Principe, which stresses the importance of introducing reforms in the energy sector.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Given the nature and characteristics of the project activities, no significant negative environmental impact is foreseen for the project. However, the implementing agency and the promoter have developed and published an environmental and social management framework (ESMF) to be applied to the project.

The Bank will require the implementing agency and the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The project will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably poverty reduction (SDG 1) and inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) by facilitating access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy services (SDG 7), a pre-condition for making growth sustainable. The project also supports the first objective of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) initiative, which aims to ensure universal access to modern energy services by 2030. The project contributes to climate change mitigation by supporting renewable energy expansion.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sao Tomé & Prinzipe: Bank der EU finanziert Modernisierung des Energiesektors in São Tomé

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66204066
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160226
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Andere Links
Übersicht
POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Datenblätter
POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sao Tomé & Prinzipe: Bank der EU finanziert Modernisierung des Energiesektors in São Tomé
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Sao Tomé & Prinzipe: Bank der EU finanziert Modernisierung des Energiesektors in São Tomé
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

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