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DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 100.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/10/2016 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen von 100 Millionen Euro mit EFSI-Garantie an den Gruppo Dolomiti Energia

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 Mai 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/10/2016
20160053
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
DOLOMITI ENERGIA SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 213 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Investments for the modernisation, upgrading and development of the electricity and gas distribution networks, as well as the repowering of small hydropower facilities in the autonomous province of Trento over the period 2017-2020.

The overall purpose of the programme is to modernise the electricity and gas networks, as well as small hydropower facilities, in order to secure the electricity supply, the quality of the service and to cater for new system user.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will concern the implementation of electricity distribution schemes, some of which may require the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). For electricity distribution, the main impact that can be typically expected for the programme relates to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, and electromagnetic fields, as well as on flying vertebrates. For gas projects and hydropower projects, the environmental impact is expected to be low.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
11/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen von 100 Millionen Euro mit EFSI-Garantie an den Gruppo Dolomiti Energia

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67033561
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160053
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172376599
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160053
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Andere Links
Übersicht
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Datenblätter
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen von 100 Millionen Euro mit EFSI-Garantie an den Gruppo Dolomiti Energia

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: EIB-Darlehen von 100 Millionen Euro mit EFSI-Garantie an den Gruppo Dolomiti Energia
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II

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