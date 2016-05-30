DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II

The project will concern the implementation of electricity distribution schemes, some of which may require the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). For electricity distribution, the main impact that can be typically expected for the programme relates to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, and electromagnetic fields, as well as on flying vertebrates. For gas projects and hydropower projects, the environmental impact is expected to be low.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.