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MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Montenegro : 40.000.000 €
Verkehr : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/03/2017 : 20.000.000 €
20/03/2017 : 20.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 20.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Delegation unter der Leitung von Vizepräsident Dario Scannapieco zu Besuch in Montenegro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 April 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/03/2017
20150811
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
ZELJEZNICKA INFRASTRUKTURA CRNE GORE AD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 45 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Rehabilitation of railway infrastructure along the main north-south trunk line crossing Montenegro (extended core TEN-T, Orient/East Med Corridor)

The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Orient/East Med Corridor, as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. The projects lies on a section pre-identified as a priority under the EU-sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda and is expected to benefit from a EUR 20m investment grant. The project is eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309 (c) and under the EIB's external lending mandate.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and therefore be subject to screening. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. Compliance of the procedures in place with EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

If situated in the EU, the promoter would be subject to public procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Apart from the domestic traffic, the project is expected to contribute to the traffic between Montenegro and Serbia and, via Serbia, other Western Balkan countries and the EU. By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Montenegro, and is expected to generate time and vehicle operating and maintenance costs savings, reduce infrastructure maintenance costs and improve railway safety. It may also contribute to the modal shift from road to rail and, thereby, present environmental and road safety benefits.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Delegation unter der Leitung von Vizepräsident Dario Scannapieco zu Besuch in Montenegro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63134836
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150811
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184539089
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150811
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Andere Links
Übersicht
MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Datenblätter
MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Delegation unter der Leitung von Vizepräsident Dario Scannapieco zu Besuch in Montenegro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB-Delegation unter der Leitung von Vizepräsident Dario Scannapieco zu Besuch in Montenegro
Andere Links
Weitere Veröffentlichungen
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONTENEGRO RAILWAYS III

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Weitere Veröffentlichungen