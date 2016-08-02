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E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
61.132.716,36 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Lettland : 61.132.716,36 €
Verkehr : 61.132.716,36 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/07/2021 : 8.132.716,36 €
16/07/2021 : 53.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Umgehung Ķekava - EIB finanziert erstes großes PPP-Projekt im Baltikum

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 August 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/07/2021
20150786
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 61 million
EUR 138 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the design, build, finance and operation (DBFO) of approximately 17.5 km of the A7 main road south of Riga including construction of a new, approximately 14 km-long bypass to Kekava – a town currently crossed by the existing A7 road. The new road will be a dual carriageway (2x2 lanes) for approximately 13 km. The rest of the section will be 2 lanes. The project includes 4 major interchanges as well as sections with lanes for local traffic. The project will complement the investments made so far on the Via Baltica road sections and improve driving conditions between Riga and the Lithuanian border. The project will be procured under a public private partnership (PPP) contract based on an availability payment mechanism and includes a 20-year concession for operation and maintenance.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T road corridor (Core TEN-T) and facilitate connectivity both locally and strategically. The project is located in a convergence region. The consistency of the project with the policy for lending to the transport sector depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during appraisal. Socioeconomic benefits are mainly expected from improved and more reliable journey times and improved traffic safety conditions resulting from the diversion of heavy transit traffic from densely populated areas.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU). An initial EIA was prepared in 2008, but certain technical solutions have changed since then, therefore a complimentary EIA is currently under preparation. Land expropriation is underway. Environmental and social aspects of the project implementation will be reviewed at appraisal. The project doesn't pass through Natura 2000 sites, but is located in the vicinity of a Habitats Directive site "Dolessala" (LV0301900). Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will be reviewed at appraisal.

The project is being procured as a PPP under the terms of a DBFO contract. Procurement will start in the second part of 2017. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
07/03/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Umgehung Ķekava - EIB finanziert erstes großes PPP-Projekt im Baltikum

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
75356236
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150786
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2018
Sprache
Lettisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82846287
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150786
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2018
Sprache
Lettisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
82847193
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150786
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252858758
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20150786
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Andere Links
Übersicht
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Datenblätter
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Umgehung Ķekava - EIB finanziert erstes großes PPP-Projekt im Baltikum

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: Umgehung Ķekava - EIB finanziert erstes großes PPP-Projekt im Baltikum
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

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