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SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
71.285.999,43 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 71.285.999,43 €
Bildung : 71.285.999,43 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/12/2016 : 71.285.999,43 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für die Umgestaltung des Singleton Park Campus der Universität Swansea

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 März 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/12/2016
20150776
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
SWANSEA UNIVERSITY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 78 million (GBP 60 million)
EUR 157 million (GBP 121 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The main purpose of the project is to optimise the use of space of Swansea University's Singleton campus. The project will consist of the construction of the new student centre; reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Talbot Building; reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Library; upgrades of the specialised research laboratories and associated facilities of the Grade II listed Wallace Building; and reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Grade II listed Fulton House at the centre of the campus. In addition, construction of facilities for the University's new Computational Foundry at the Bay Campus will be included in the project.

The purpose of the project is to increase the relevance and quality of teaching, learning and academic research capacity at the Swansea University by increasing and improving the overall quality of the existing academic space.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required. However, parts of the investment might be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and waste management will also be checked.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für die Umgestaltung des Singleton Park Campus der Universität Swansea

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jun 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
67072330
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150776
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173231303
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150776
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Datenblätter
SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für die Umgestaltung des Singleton Park Campus der Universität Swansea

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB bestätigt Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für die Umgestaltung des Singleton Park Campus der Universität Swansea
Andere Links
Related public register
16/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION

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