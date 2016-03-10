SWANSEA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OPTIMISATION

The main purpose of the project is to optimise the use of space of Swansea University's Singleton campus. The project will consist of the construction of the new student centre; reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Talbot Building; reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Library; upgrades of the specialised research laboratories and associated facilities of the Grade II listed Wallace Building; and reconfiguration and refurbishment of the Grade II listed Fulton House at the centre of the campus. In addition, construction of facilities for the University's new Computational Foundry at the Bay Campus will be included in the project.