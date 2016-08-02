CORRIDOR VC ZENICA NORTH

If located in the EU, the project, consisting of the construction of a new greenfield motorway, would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore require a full EIA including public consultation. In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina it falls under the EIA procedure as stipulated by the law on environmental protection and pertaining regulation of BiH. The promoter has already provided an EIA study for the project, carried out in accordance with the above-mentioned legal framework. Its content and compliance with the principles of the relevant EU directives on strategic environmental assessment (SEA), EIA and nature conservation will be reviewed during appraisal.