HELLENIC FOUNDATION FOR RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

The project concerns intangible research activities carried out in existing facilities, using installations already authorised for this purpose, and which are not expected to materially change current research and development (R&D) practices in Greece. Such activities create intangible assets (new knowledge and scientific discoveries), which do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU.



The project may also include research activities involving potential environmental issues such as the handling of toxic substances and research activities on live animals for scientific purposes. The Bank will verify the promoter's standards and principles in this respect, in particular compliance with the relevant EU directives (Seveso Directive and Directive 2010/63/EU for the protection of animals).

