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TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Estland : 30.000.000 €
Verkehr : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/12/2016 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InvestEU – EU fördert den Ausbau des Flughafens Tallinn

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 August 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 08/12/2016
20150745
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
TALLINNA LENNUJAAM AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 80 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.

It includes the displacement of the runway and the taxiway system to alleviate noise and air pollution, provision of new aircraft aprons, the reconfiguration and refurbishment of the passenger terminal, the expansion of the car parking areas, new aircraft maintenance hangars and a range of other safety and environmental related enhancements. The project will increase the capacity of the airport by approximately 2 million passengers per annum (mppa).

The project comprises a number of investments at the international airport of Tallinn aimed at improving environmental and safety performance, alleviating current congestion and accommodating future growth in traffic. The airport, which is located 4 km south-west of the city, is the largest airport in Estonia, handling 2.16 million passengers in 2015.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and other National and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
14/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InvestEU – EU fördert den Ausbau des Flughafens Tallinn

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68156535
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150745
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
185582189
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150745
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Estland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Andere Links
Übersicht
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Datenblätter
TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InvestEU – EU fördert den Ausbau des Flughafens Tallinn

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Estland: #InvestEU – EU fördert den Ausbau des Flughafens Tallinn
Andere Links
Related public register
14/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - TALLINN AIRPORT UPGRADE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
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