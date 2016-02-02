BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

The project covers the construction of a large-scale health campus on a greenfield site within an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Based on national legislation, no EIA has been requested by the competent authority. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the participating international financial institutions (IFIs, including EIB), the financiers requested an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcome of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.