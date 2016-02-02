Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
150.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Türkei : 150.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 150.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/04/2017 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Februar 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 12/04/2017
20150691
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
REPUBLIC OF TURKEY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The design, construction, financing, equipment supply, provision of soft and hard facility management services and provision of some clinical support services for a part of an integrated healthcare campus in Bursa, under a 28-year build, lease, operate and transfer agreement with the Ministry of Health, Turkey.

The project will improve the urban environment and promote sustainable communities. Lending objectives include improving access to healthcare delivery though implementation of an integrated model of care, as well as improving performance and quality of healthcare and the urban environment and promoting sustainable communities by integrating healthcare appropriately within local settings and supporting the care of patients close to their homes. It will at the same time support the Health Ministry's goal of improving the capacity, quality and distribution of healthcare institutions and ensuring their financial sustainability (in line with its Strategic Plan 2013-2017).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project covers the construction of a large-scale health campus on a greenfield site within an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Based on national legislation, no EIA has been requested by the competent authority. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the participating international financial institutions (IFIs, including EIB), the financiers requested an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcome of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.

The project was procured under special legislation and was not subject to Turkish procurement law. The tender was subject to Supplementary Article 7 of the Fundamental Law on the Health Services (Law no. 3359) as amended by Law no. 5396, using a negotiated procedure. During appraisal, the EIB will undertake an ex-post review of the procurement procedures and evaluation criteria to ensure their compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
22/03/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
22/03/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Jun 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66933664
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2017
Sprache
Türkisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74588615
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74571763
Thema
Environment
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2017
Sprache
Türkisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74576323
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74583372
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Mar 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
74576813
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
152151464
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150691
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
09/06/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Link to website for ESIA documentation
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (Turkish version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS - Full ESIA (English version)
Related public register
22/03/2017 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS (English version)
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Andere Links
Übersicht
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS
Datenblätter
BURSA INTEGRATED HOSPITAL CAMPUS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen