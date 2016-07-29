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ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
68.540.095,96 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Vereinigtes Königreich : 68.540.095,96 €
Verkehr : 68.540.095,96 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
4/10/2016 : 68.540.095,96 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für neue Züge in East Anglia

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Juli 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 04/10/2016
20150680
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EAST ANGLIA ROLLING STOCK
Department for Transport
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
GBP 60 million
GBP 775 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

New rolling stock for East Anglia train franchise in the United Kingdom. The UK Department for Transport is currently procuring a new train operating company (TOC), which will be responsible for procuring new rolling stock to meet the output requirements of the franchise. Rolling stock financiers (ROCSOs) are bidding to the TOCs to supply the trains on a leased basis. This operation is specific to those ROSCOs offering limited-recourse project finance solutions.

New trains purchased under this project are to be used to provide services on rail lines that will deliver travel time savings due to higher speed, better acceleration/deceleration and lower station dwell times, as well as increasing reliability and passenger benefits and significantly increasing capacity (reducing overcrowding) and replacing many old diesel stocks. The new trains will all improve WIFI-coverage, passenger information system and air-conditioning systems. Consequently, the project would attract more passengers to public transport, thereby improving the overall performance of the transport system in terms of speed, environment and safety.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer(s)'s plant(s) and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. During the appraisal it will be assessed whether there are relevant associated facilities, such as new depots, and if that is the case, the due diligence will include verifying compliance of these facilities with relevant EU directives on the environment. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für neue Züge in East Anglia

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Oct 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
70110208
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150680
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Apr 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
151421106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150680
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Vereinigtes Königreich
Länder
Vereinigtes Königreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
EAST ANGLIA ROLLING STOCK
Datenblätter
ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für neue Züge in East Anglia

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Vereinigtes Königreich: EIB-Darlehen von 60 Millionen Pfund Sterling für neue Züge in East Anglia
Andere Links
Related public register
15/10/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA
Related public register
06/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA

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