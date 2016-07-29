ROCK RAIL EAST ANGLIA

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer(s)'s plant(s) and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. During the appraisal it will be assessed whether there are relevant associated facilities, such as new depots, and if that is the case, the due diligence will include verifying compliance of these facilities with relevant EU directives on the environment. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC will also be examined during appraisal.