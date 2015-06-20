OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
Part financing of small and medium-sized investment schemes in the City of Opole, relating mainly to the road infrastructure, cultural, educational and recreational facilities
Part financing of small and medium investment schemes in the City of Opole, relating mainly to the road infrastructure, cultural, educational and recreational facilities
The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potentially negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) the EIB requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. For schemes involving the construction of new rolling stock, the production will take place in the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore no environmental impact assessment is required for the project. Such schemes are expected to deliver positive environmental benefits due to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high performance new buses. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old rolling stock will be further checked at appraisal as well as all other environmental aspects. The prioritisation of public transport is expected to increase the public transport's share in modal split.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC , or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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