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OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
77.031.495,39 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 77.031.495,39 €
Stadtentwicklung : 77.031.495,39 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/06/2016 : 16.886.947,52 €
11/04/2022 : 25.830.893,75 €
28/06/2016 : 34.313.654,12 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 Februar 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 28/06/2016
20150620
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
MIASTO OPOLE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 345 million (EUR 81 million)
PLN 1117 million (EUR 263 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Part financing of small and medium-sized investment schemes in the City of Opole, relating mainly to the road infrastructure, cultural, educational and recreational facilities

Part financing of small and medium investment schemes in the City of Opole, relating mainly to the road infrastructure, cultural, educational and recreational facilities

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potentially negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) the EIB requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. For schemes involving the construction of new rolling stock, the production will take place in the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore no environmental impact assessment is required for the project. Such schemes are expected to deliver positive environmental benefits due to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high performance new buses. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old rolling stock will be further checked at appraisal as well as all other environmental aspects. The prioritisation of public transport is expected to increase the public transport's share in modal split.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC , or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/04/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Apr 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66096785
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150620
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240412178
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20150620
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Andere Links
Übersicht
OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II
Datenblätter
OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

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