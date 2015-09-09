GUARANTEE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN UKRAINE

If undertaken within the EU, some subprojects would fall under Annex I and Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended, and a full EIA would be required, or, respectively, the competent authority would be required to determine the need for a full EIA. EIAs have been undertaken for all activities with potential for a significant environmental and social impact, as requested by the IBRD and Ukrainian authorities. The IBRD ensures full compliance of the projects with World Bank safeguard policies and Ukrainian regulations. This includes the full EIA process from the identification of environmental impact, definition of mitigating measures, and public consultation. Implementation of the agreed mitigation measures, as captured in the environmental management plans, is subject to monitoring by the IBRD. The IBRD reports that no particular environmental or social risks have materialised or are anticipated. No substantial issues related to land acquisition or resettlement have been flagged. EIA and resettlement plan requirements have been enforced where appropriate. The operation is therefore considered to be compliant with the principles of applicable EU environmental and social legislation and acceptable to the EIB.