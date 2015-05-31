SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), is not expected to be required.

The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations of the individual schemes, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

