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SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 50.000.000 €
Energie : 10.000.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
26/11/2015 : 10.000.000 €
26/11/2015 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banco Santander unterzeichnen Vereinbarung zur Finanzierung von Energieeffizienz-Projekten im Hotelsektor

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Oktober 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 26/11/2015
20150531
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 67 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Framework loan dedicated to finance energy-efficiency schemes in hotels in Spain, as part of the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) programme.

The project targets the financing of energy efficiency and small renewable energy investments mainly in existing hotels and, to a lesser extent, in other buildings for tourist accommodation, all located in Spain. The investments involve a variety of measures such as improvements to the building envelope, heating and cooling systems, energy-efficient lighting, energy-management systems, solar heaters, etc.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have a very limited negative environmental impact. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined in the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), is not expected to be required.
The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations of the individual schemes, as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The promoters of the underlying sub-projects are private companies not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus are not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that a sub-scheme is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banco Santander unterzeichnen Vereinbarung zur Finanzierung von Energieeffizienz-Projekten im Hotelsektor

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Dec 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63422002
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150531
Sektor(en)
Energie
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168723922
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150531
Sektor(en)
Energie
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Andere Links
Übersicht
SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Datenblätter
SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banco Santander unterzeichnen Vereinbarung zur Finanzierung von Energieeffizienz-Projekten im Hotelsektor

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Banco Santander unterzeichnen Vereinbarung zur Finanzierung von Energieeffizienz-Projekten im Hotelsektor
Andere Links
Related public register
07/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SANTANDER ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL - PF4EE

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