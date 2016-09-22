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PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
85.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Griechenland : 85.000.000 €
Energie : 85.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/12/2016 : 40.000.000 €
12/06/2018 : 45.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Drei neue EIB-Darlehen zur Förderung von Wissenswirtschaft, Innovationen, Unternehmen und Wachstum
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB vergibt 170 Millionen Euro für das Stromnetz

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 September 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/12/2016
20150467
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
HELLENIC ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OPERATOR SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 85 million
EUR 170 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Multi-component investment programme comprising several sub-projects geographically dispersed throughout mainland Greece and the islands. The sub-projects are organised into four main categories of investments: a) network control and automation, b) medium voltage (MV) submarine cables, c) high voltage (HV)/MV substations and associated connections and d) a pilot project for testing remote metering of small low voltage (LV) customers.

The main purpose of the project is to improve the reliability of electricity supply to consumers and to test the use of remote-readable meters for small LV customers.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The characteristics of the sub-projects under the scope of the investment programme are such that they are listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. However the project includes the implementation of new HV/MV substations that, according to the requirements of Greek legislation, have been subjected to EIA. Based on preliminary information from the promoter, most of the associated environmental permits have been granted. Overall the environmental impact of the programme is expected to be modest and, in most cases, limited to temporary impact during the construction phase. The status of the environmental permits and the actual environmental aspects of the project, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, will be further investigated during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Drei neue EIB-Darlehen zur Förderung von Wissenswirtschaft, Innovationen, Unternehmen und Wachstum
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB vergibt 170 Millionen Euro für das Stromnetz

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63676947
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150467
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63678540
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150467
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64590405
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150467
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2016
Sprache
Griechisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
69535479
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150467
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Nov 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
66568024
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150467
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Griechenland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Andere Links
Übersicht
PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Datenblätter
PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Drei neue EIB-Darlehen zur Förderung von Wissenswirtschaft, Innovationen, Unternehmen und Wachstum
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB vergibt 170 Millionen Euro für das Stromnetz

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: Drei neue EIB-Darlehen zur Förderung von Wissenswirtschaft, Innovationen, Unternehmen und Wachstum
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Griechenland: EIB vergibt 170 Millionen Euro für das Stromnetz
Andere Links
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - MAKRICHORI Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for CHANIA II
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for KERATEA Substation
Related public register
24/09/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING - EIA for AMPELOKIPI Substation
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING

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