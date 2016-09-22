PPC HIGH VOLTAGE SUBSTATIONS & SMART METERING

The characteristics of the sub-projects under the scope of the investment programme are such that they are listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. However the project includes the implementation of new HV/MV substations that, according to the requirements of Greek legislation, have been subjected to EIA. Based on preliminary information from the promoter, most of the associated environmental permits have been granted. Overall the environmental impact of the programme is expected to be modest and, in most cases, limited to temporary impact during the construction phase. The status of the environmental permits and the actual environmental aspects of the project, including potential negative impact on sites of Natura conservation importance, will be further investigated during the appraisal.