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ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
152.500.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 152.500.000 €
Telekommunikation : 152.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/04/2016 : 62.500.000 €
3/04/2018 : 90.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 September 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/04/2016
20150361
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 152 million
EUR 348 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the deployment of a very high speed fibre to the home (FTTH) telecommunications network in about 700 communes of the Region of Alsace in France where the available or planned networks cannot offer download bit rates above 30 Mbps. The network is planned to have about 380 000 connections (sites passed). The project will be implemented by a concessionaire under a concession contract with the region (Délégation de service public).

The project will provide infrastructure enabling ultra and very high speed fixed broadband services on an open access basis. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the Digital Agenda for Europe flagship initiative in reaching the objective of making broadband speeds of over 30 Mbps available to everyone and over 100 Mbps to 50% of the population in the EU by 2020 through the further development and expansion of the Next Generation Network Infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. Fixed telecommunications systems have a limited environmental effect, apart from disturbance during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover the project will use existing infrastructure as much as possible. Respect of environmental legislation is one of the conditions of the tender for the concession and environment mitigation measures will be included in the evaluation of the candidates.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tender notice (pre-qualification for a restricted procedure) for the concession contract has been published in the EU tenders electronic daily (TED).

Weitere Unterlagen
19/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Andere Links

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2015
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63725017
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150361
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
204170392
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150361
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/12/2015 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Andere Links
Übersicht
ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT
Datenblätter
ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT

Videos

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