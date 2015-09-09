ALSACE TRES HAUT DEBIT

The project concerns the deployment of a very high speed fibre to the home (FTTH) telecommunications network in about 700 communes of the Region of Alsace in France where the available or planned networks cannot offer download bit rates above 30 Mbps. The network is planned to have about 380 000 connections (sites passed). The project will be implemented by a concessionaire under a concession contract with the region (Délégation de service public).

The project will provide infrastructure enabling ultra and very high speed fixed broadband services on an open access basis. Accordingly, the project is in line with the Europe 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the Digital Agenda for Europe flagship initiative in reaching the objective of making broadband speeds of over 30 Mbps available to everyone and over 100 Mbps to 50% of the population in the EU by 2020 through the further development and expansion of the Next Generation Network Infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced broadband services.