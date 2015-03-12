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ETLIK HOSPITAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Türkei : 50.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/05/2016 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ETLIK HOSPITAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 November 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/05/2016
20150312
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ETLIK HOSPITAL
PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 1100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Loan to a Turkish bank for the intermediated financing of a part of the Etlik integrated healthcare campus in Ankara. The project will comprise the design, construction, financing, equipment supply, provision of soft and hard facility management services and provision of some clinical support services under a 27.5-year build-lease-operate-and-transfer agreement of the project company to be financed with the Ministry of Health in Turkey.

The project will improve the urban environment and promote sustainable communities. Lending objectives include improving access to healthcare delivery though implementation of an integrated model of care, as well as improving performance and quality of healthcare and the urban environment and promoting sustainable communities by integrating healthcare appropriately within local settings and supporting the care of patients close to their homes. It will at the same time support the Health Ministry's goal of improving the capacity, quality and distribution of healthcare institutions and ensuring their financial sustainability (in line with its Strategic Plan 2013-2017 - 80% qualified bed target).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project covers the construction of a large-scale health campus on a brownfield site within an urbanised area. If the project were located within the EU, it would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) with respect to urban development. Based on national legislation, no EIA has been requested by the competent authority. To ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the participating international financial institutions (IFIs, including EIB), the financiers requested an ESIA (environmental and social impact assessment). The EIB will verify during appraisal the outcomes of the ESIA to ensure that the project meets the environmental and social principles and standards of the Bank.

The project was procured under special legislation and was not subject to Turkish procurement law. The tender was subject to Supplementary Article 7 of the Fundamental Law on the Health Services (Law no. 3359) as amended by Law no. 5396, using a negotiated procedure. During appraisal, the EIB will undertake an ex-post review of the procurement procedures and evaluation criteria to ensure their compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The sponsors of the project are the Turkish construction firm Turkerler and the Italian construction firm Astaldi.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ETLIK HOSPITAL
07/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ETLIK HOSPITAL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65272931
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150312
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2016
Sprache
Türkisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63308360
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20150312
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
238203446
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150312
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Türkei
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ETLIK HOSPITAL - Link to Promoter's website for environmental and social documentation (In Turkish)
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ETLIK HOSPITAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
ETLIK HOSPITAL
Datenblätter
ETLIK HOSPITAL

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