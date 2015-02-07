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KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
53.658.207,33 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 53.658.207,33 €
Gesundheit : 53.658.207,33 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/11/2016 : 53.658.207,33 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt erstes EFSI-Darlehen an den öffentlichen Sektor

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 April 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/11/2016
20150207
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
WOJEWODZTWO KUJAWSKO-POMORSKIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 245 million (EUR 57 million)
PLN 650 million (EUR 152 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Replacement construction, rehabilitation and equipping of hospital facilities for the Rydygier Regional General Hospital in Torun, Poland. The project is a continuation of the ongoing EIB support to the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region's Development and Modernisation Investment Programme with the objective to attain the technical standards for hospital operation required by Polish and EU law.

Located within a convergence region in Poland, the project contributes to the Bank's Economic and Social Cohesion public policy objective. As a health sector investment, the project responds to the Bank's public policy objective for infrastructure in the area of integrated urban development.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt erstes EFSI-Darlehen an den öffentlichen Sektor

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
68942866
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150207
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
Andere Links
Übersicht
KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
Datenblätter
KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt erstes EFSI-Darlehen an den öffentlichen Sektor

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Polen: EIB vergibt erstes EFSI-Darlehen an den öffentlichen Sektor
Andere Links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM III

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