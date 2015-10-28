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SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
373.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 373.000.000 €
Energie : 373.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/12/2015 : 373.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 Oktober 2015
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/12/2015
20150200
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Italy's main gas transmission company.
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 747 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment programme consists of 21 distinct gas transmission projects located in northern and southern Italy. Many of them serve the purpose of increasing gas transmission capacity in the north of Italy for reverse cross-border gas flows to neighbouring countries (classified as projects of common interest or PCIs). Others aim at the modernisation and replacement of existing equipment and at removing bottlenecks in transmission capacity in some areas of the country.

The project will contribute to improving security, safety and reliability of gas supply and to diversifying supply routes, enabling further EU market integration. Three project components have PCI status (5.11). The major maintenance component is located in the cohesion priority region of Sicily. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. With regards to the Bank's objectives, the financing of this project will contribute to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It is also in line with the Bank's energy lending policy to gas networks.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Environmental assessments have been conducted or are under preparation for the major components of the programme. Various assessments were already approved between 2012 and 2014. Permitting for the smaller components is at various stages, with authorisation expected for most of them by end-2015.

The investments seem to fall under EU public procurement legislation. The Bank will review with the promoter the proposed procurement procedures and request that contracts for the implementation of the programme are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Weitere Unterlagen
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
08/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2016
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63066706
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150200
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2016
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63067008
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150200
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2016
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63065776
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150200
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Mar 2016
Sprache
Italienisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
63067786
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150200
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
64303986
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150200
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
152101805
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20150200
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Compressor Station Minerbio
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Raldon-Legnago
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Cervignano-Mortara
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V - Pipeline Pontremoli-Cortemaggiore
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Andere Links
Übersicht
RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V
Datenblätter
SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

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