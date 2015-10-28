SNAM RETE GAS INFRASTRUTTURE V

The investment programme consists of 21 distinct gas transmission projects located in northern and southern Italy. Many of them serve the purpose of increasing gas transmission capacity in the north of Italy for reverse cross-border gas flows to neighbouring countries (classified as projects of common interest or PCIs). Others aim at the modernisation and replacement of existing equipment and at removing bottlenecks in transmission capacity in some areas of the country.

The project will contribute to improving security, safety and reliability of gas supply and to diversifying supply routes, enabling further EU market integration. Three project components have PCI status (5.11). The major maintenance component is located in the cohesion priority region of Sicily. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. With regards to the Bank's objectives, the financing of this project will contribute to the security of energy supply and to network modernisation for maintaining quality and reliability. It is also in line with the Bank's energy lending policy to gas networks.