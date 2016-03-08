WARSAW TRAMWAY II

The project consists of tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Warsaw, including construction of 5 new sections of tram lines (total length 20 km), construction of a new tram depot for 150 trams, modernisation of 6 sections of existing tram lines (total length 22 km), acquisition of new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and up to 40 tram units to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace existing bus services. All of the infrastructure schemes are located in Warsaw. Most schemes are small or of medium size, and there are 4 large schemes (above EUR 50M). A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).