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WARSAW TRAMWAY II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
191.432.818,34 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 191.432.818,34 €
Verkehr : 191.432.818,34 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/12/2016 : 191.432.818,34 €
Andere Links
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related sub-project
WARSAW TRAM II - ROLLING STOCK (FL 2015-0081)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 März 2016
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/12/2016
20150081
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WARSAW TRAMWAY II
TRAMWAJE WARSZAWSKIE SP ZOO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 572 million (EUR 132 million)
PLN 1551 million (EUR 358 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction of new tramway lines in the city of Warsaw and purchase of tramway rolling stock

The project consists of tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Warsaw, including construction of 5 new sections of tram lines (total length 20 km), construction of a new tram depot for 150 trams, modernisation of 6 sections of existing tram lines (total length 22 km), acquisition of new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and up to 40 tram units to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace existing bus services. All of the infrastructure schemes are located in Warsaw. Most schemes are small or of medium size, and there are 4 large schemes (above EUR 50M). A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Construction of new tram lines may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.

The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, if and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
30/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
30/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
WARSAW TRAM II - ROLLING STOCK (FL 2015-0081)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Sep 2016
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
69750048
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150081
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Sep 2016
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
69750302
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20150081
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65993137
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20150081
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
251945149
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20150081
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Tarchomin
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - WARSAW TRAMWAY II - Kasprzaka
Related public register
10/12/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Andere Links
Übersicht
WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Datenblätter
WARSAW TRAMWAY II
Related sub-project
WARSAW TRAM II - ROLLING STOCK (FL 2015-0081)

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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