WARSAW TRAMWAY II

Übersicht
Construction of new tramway lines in the city of Warsaw and purchase of tramway rolling stock
The project consists of tram infrastructure construction and upgrading throughout Warsaw, including construction of 5 new sections of tram lines (total length 20 km), construction of a new tram depot for 150 trams, modernisation of 6 sections of existing tram lines (total length 22 km), acquisition of new tram units rolling stock for operation on the new sections of tramway lines and up to 40 tram units to replace obsolete rolling stock. The new sections of tramway lines will partly replace existing bus services. All of the infrastructure schemes are located in Warsaw. Most schemes are small or of medium size, and there are 4 large schemes (above EUR 50M). A significant part of the project is expected to be funded by the EU (Cohesion Fund).
Construction of new tram lines may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives, as transposed into national law.
The promoter, as a public administration entity, is required to follow EU public procurement rules (2004/17/EC and 2007/18/EC) as implemented by national law, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU, if and where appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.